Close Brothers Group (CBG) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.16) to GBX 1,700 ($22.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,549.50 ($20.51).

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,518 ($20.09) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,315 ($17.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,715 ($22.70).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 500 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,511 ($20.00) per share, for a total transaction of £7,555 ($10,000.00). Also, insider Elizabeth Lee purchased 121 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.68) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.27 ($2,381.56). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 641 shares of company stock worth $965,967.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

