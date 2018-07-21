Clorox (CLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a report published on Wednesday, 247wallst.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. ValuEngine upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.84.

CLX opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

