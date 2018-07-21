Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs opened at $9.96 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Eric M. Rychel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,440.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

