Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 1559011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

In related news, Director Eric M. Rychel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,440.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 719.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,333,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after buying an additional 7,315,995 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $15,210,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 886.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 1,471,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,740.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,195,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 1,130,385 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $3,911,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

