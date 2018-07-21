Citrix Systems (CTXS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $110.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.44.
Citrix Systems traded down $1.46, reaching $108.23, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,859,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,599. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,227,824.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $1,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,733 shares in the company, valued at $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $5,681,583. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.
