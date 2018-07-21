Citrix Systems (CTXS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $110.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Citrix Systems traded down $1.46, reaching $108.23, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,859,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,599. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $110.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 49.52% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $697.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,227,824.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $1,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,733 shares in the company, valued at $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $5,681,583. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

