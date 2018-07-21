Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group opened at $40.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,951,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,800 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,145,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,951 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,039,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 722,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,176,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,983 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

