Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings estimates have been revised slightly upward, ahead of its second quarter earnings release. The company is on track with its TOP IV initiatives which are anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $95-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Its strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies. Moreover, it continues to benefit from improving loans and deposit balances and is well positioned to grow as the U.S. economy is gaining traction. However, significant exposure to commercial loans remains a concern. Also, exposure to pending legal cases might keep costs elevated in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a hold rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.82.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 119,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

