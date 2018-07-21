Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Lifted by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 535,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $69.22 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

