Citigroup Boosts Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Price Target to $22.00

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $21.81 rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.30 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

Get Under Armour Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A traded down $0.49, hitting $21.61, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,249. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.74, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Under Armour Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour Inc Class A’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour Inc Class A news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $115,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $119,578.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 2,457.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 682,591 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $8,175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,222,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 358,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,868,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,057,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.