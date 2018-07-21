Cisco Systems (CSCO) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Cisco Systems opened at $42.01 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

