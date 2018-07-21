Cintas (CTAS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75-6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cintas has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $204.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.20.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,814,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $1,288,388.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.