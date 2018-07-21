Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,165,952 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 3,289,363 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,527,275 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Paul Teague sold 1,040 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $104,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 49.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. DFT Energy LP boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 100.0% during the second quarter. DFT Energy LP now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy opened at $96.75 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $82.45 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.46 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

XEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $187.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

