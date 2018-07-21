CIBC Boosts Whitecap Resources (WCP) Price Target to C$12.75

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.41.

Whitecap Resources traded up C$0.03, hitting C$8.92, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 950,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,630. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$10.36.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$361.12 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$88,800.00. Also, insider Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,945 shares of company stock valued at $325,299.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

