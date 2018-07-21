CIBC Boosts Black Diamond Group (BDI) Price Target to C$2.75

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Black Diamond Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Black Diamond Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.97.

BDI remained flat at $C$3.84 on Friday. 77,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,721. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$3.96.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.80 million. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America.

