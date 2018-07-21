Chino Commercial Bancorp (CCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp opened at $18.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of -0.04.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

