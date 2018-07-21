Childrens Place (PLCE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.09.

Shares of Childrens Place traded down $2.15, reaching $125.90, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,622. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.34). Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

In other Childrens Place news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,863,195.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,419.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 82.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,418,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

