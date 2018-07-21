Chicago Capital LLC Invests $295,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stock

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $33,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,477. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM opened at $58.61 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

