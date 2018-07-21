Chicago Capital LLC Has $554,000 Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 82.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,421,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $832,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $174.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

