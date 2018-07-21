Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CQP. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CQP opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $37.46.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 86,162 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after buying an additional 433,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

