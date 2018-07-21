Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s (LNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

