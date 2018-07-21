Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.82) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.
Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The medical research company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.41. research analysts predict that Check Cap will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About Check Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
