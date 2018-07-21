Charter Communications (CHTR) and Videocon d2h (VDTH) Head to Head Review

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) and Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Videocon d2h shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Charter Communications and Videocon d2h’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 23.55% 1.15% 0.36% Videocon d2h 1.27% 5.19% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charter Communications and Videocon d2h’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $41.58 billion 1.65 $9.90 billion $2.65 109.00 Videocon d2h $458.00 million 1.95 $4.53 million N/A N/A

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Videocon d2h.

Risk & Volatility

Charter Communications has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Videocon d2h has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Charter Communications and Videocon d2h, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 1 5 15 0 2.67 Videocon d2h 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charter Communications currently has a consensus price target of $373.89, indicating a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Charter Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than Videocon d2h.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Videocon d2h on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 27.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited provides direct-to-home subscription television services to subscribers under the Videocon d2h brand in India. The company distributes various digital television channels, and allied video and audio services to subscribers through direct satellite feeds. It offers subscribers with an access to approximately 650 national and international channels and services, including 62 high definition channels and 42 audio and video services. The company provides its services through a network of distributors and direct dealers, as well as sub-dealers and recharge counters. As of March 31, 2017, it had 15.12 million gross subscribers. In addition, Videocon d2h Limited sells advertising on its home channel. The company was formerly known as Bharat Business Channel Limited and changed its name to Videocon d2h Limited in July 2014. Videocon d2h Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Mumbai, India.

