Chart Industries (GTLS) Stock Price Up 1.9% Following Earnings Beat

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $77.39. Approximately 42,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 271,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.98.

The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research set a $71.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,439 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,189,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 70,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1,074.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 322,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.