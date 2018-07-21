Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $7.25 Million in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of RSP Permian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RSP Permian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RSP Permian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RSP Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RSP Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian opened at $47.83 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. RSP Permian Inc has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. RSP Permian had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $276.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that RSP Permian Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

RSPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RSP Permian from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of RSP Permian from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

