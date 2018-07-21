Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aramark (ARMK)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,440 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aramark worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 60,755 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of ARMK opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

