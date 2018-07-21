Cerus Co. (CERS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERS. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 8,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $57,741.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 60,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $380,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,841 shares in the company, valued at $380,864.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,972 shares of company stock worth $1,913,341. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 1,085,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Cerus has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.93.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 111.19% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

