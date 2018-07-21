Cerecor Inc (CERC) Major Shareholder Acquires $128,481.32 in Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,019 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $128,481.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 18,200 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $74,802.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 50,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 130,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $468,000.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00.

CERC stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cerecor Inc has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 59.50%. equities analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cerecor stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) by 182.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Cerecor worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

