Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. Century Casinos reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.15 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Century Casinos from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 10,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Hoetzinger sold 94,397 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $846,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 149,428 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTY opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.01. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.85.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

