Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,904,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,074,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,580,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,172,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,685 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,753,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,088,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,782,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $706,921,000 after acquiring an additional 667,636 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

VZ opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

