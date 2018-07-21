Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Lifted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CELG. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,134,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,703 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 4,047.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,576,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,810 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,120 shares during the period. HealthCor Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,820 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,173 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELG opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,401,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Alles acquired 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

