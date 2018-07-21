Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWST. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems opened at $25.65 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $496,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Heald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,331. 11.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 36,235 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $948,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

