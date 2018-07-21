Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,558,713,000 after buying an additional 481,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,406,932,000 after buying an additional 270,898 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,586,000 after buying an additional 139,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $454,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $424,954,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $157.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.90 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

