CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen set a $7.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, CEO Gary A. Kolstad bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,693.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Kolstad bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 385,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,183.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $180,870. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 995,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRR opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $258.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.77. CARBO Ceramics has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.44 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 57.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. research analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

