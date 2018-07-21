Capital One National Association Sells 752 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Capital One National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Dover were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 104,094 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $80.24 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,237.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $2,873,739. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

