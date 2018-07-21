Capital One National Association Sells 1,028 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Capital One National Association decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $257.54 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.95 and a 1 year high of $260.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities cut Adobe Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.21.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,827 shares of company stock worth $3,731,854. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

