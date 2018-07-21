Capital One National Association Decreases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Capital One National Association lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.97 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $1,745,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $234,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,970.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

