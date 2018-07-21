Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. FIG Partners reissued a market-perform rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.63.

Capital City Bank Group traded up $0.55, reaching $25.55, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,803. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 131,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 96,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 816,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

