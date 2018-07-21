Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) a $22.00 Price Target

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been given a $22.00 target price by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 262.44% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We rate Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) 12-month price target of $22 per share. Ocular focuses on a platform of sustained drug-delivered therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases and conditions. Ocular’s lead development product, DEXTENZA, is an intracanalicular dexamethasone insert therapy for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain. We believe Ocular could receive FDA approval in 2018. Valuation Summary We arrive at our 12-month price target of $22/share by assessing the after-tax, risk- adjusted NPV of future cash flows from DEXTENZA.””

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

OCUL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,418.79% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 587.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

