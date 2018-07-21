Cannabis Sativa Inc (CBDS) Insider Sells $16,940.00 in Stock

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) insider David Tobias sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $16,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Tobias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, David Tobias sold 2,400 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $8,256.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, David Tobias sold 10,000 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Friday, June 8th, David Tobias sold 10,550 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $44,204.50.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, David Tobias sold 10,200 shares of Cannabis Sativa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $45,492.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS opened at $2.86 on Friday. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.74.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm that reduces pain and inflammation for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant and moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

