Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) PT Raised to C$274.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$259.00 to C$274.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “c$254.60” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2018 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$256.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$247.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “c$254.60” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$262.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway opened at C$255.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$189.57 and a 1 year high of C$257.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.76 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.68 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 101.93% and a net margin of 89.03%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

