Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the first quarter worth about $147,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the first quarter worth about $223,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource in the first quarter worth about $253,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Canadian Natural Resource opened at $35.23 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2609 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.