Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research report released on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

“We expect Badger will continue to benefit from favorable demand for water/flow measurement and conservation technologies in the future. While we historically have had no issues paying a premium for shares in general, we believe risk/reward is balanced right here.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,937. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

