Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

“Last night, Maxar announced the small bolt-on acquisition of C$42M consisting of C$8M in cash and C$34M in stock (that we believe was being sold overnight into the market via block trade). There is little financially to go on regarding privately-held Neptec; beyond that, Maxar expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2019. We are not changing our estimates given limited financial details and a small deal size relative to Maxar’s market cap. We maintain a BUY rating and US$70.00 target price on Maxar Technologies.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXR. National Bank Financial upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Maxar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.40 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Independent Investors Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

