CampusCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (CMPCO)

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One CampusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, CampusCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. CampusCoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $4,190.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00021998 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002731 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000901 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin Coin Profile

CampusCoin (CMPCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 649,848,049 coins and its circulating supply is 449,848,049 coins. The official website for CampusCoin is www.campuscoinproject.org . CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0 . The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CampusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

