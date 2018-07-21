Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $101,000 in Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stock

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Photronics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 38.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Photronics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Photronics opened at $8.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $618.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,790 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $43,924.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,879 shares in the company, valued at $714,150.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,870 shares of company stock worth $144,563. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

