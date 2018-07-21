Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 11,300 ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 46.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 21,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 225.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the second quarter worth $1,510,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 23.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,652,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 309,280 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 47.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH opened at $10.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 99.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $512.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

