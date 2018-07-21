Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0163 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. Callisto Network has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $20,271.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.38 or 0.06301520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00221898 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000901 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 500,500,453 coins and its circulating supply is 448,881,108 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

