California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,279 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 86.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,285,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,372,000 after buying an additional 2,912,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,519,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 60.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,637 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.90 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBCF. Hovde Group increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Charles M. Shaffer sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $43,249.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,343 shares in the company, valued at $394,862.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Goldman sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $197,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,785 shares of company stock worth $391,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

