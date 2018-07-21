California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 758.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth about $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 50.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMP opened at $91.14 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $84.00 price target on shares of Tompkins Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

