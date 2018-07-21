California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 74,800 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Lee Enterprises worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lee Enterprises opened at $3.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.25. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.81 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.72%.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States. It publishes 47 daily newspapers with 0.8 million circulation units, as well as Sunday newspapers with 1.2 million circulation units; and 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications in 22 states with print and related digital operations.

